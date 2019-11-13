Reckitt Benckiser partners with Veolia to drive a circular plastics economy

Reckitt Benckiser (RB) and Veolia have today announced their partnership to drive the shift to a circular plastics economy.

The partnership with Veolia is another step RB is taking to fulfil its pledge to make 100 per cent of its plastic packaging recyclable and the contain at least 25 per cent recycled content by 2025.

Veolia and RB started working together two years ago to work on increasing the se of postconsumer recycled plastic in RB’s packaging.

The first offering from the partnership is the new packaging from Finish Quantam.

The packaging now containers 30 per cent recycled plastic and is grey in colour to show the lack of pigments and additives in the packaging.

The companies will continue their collaboration on designing for recyclability and the maximisation of post-consumer recycled content.

To accelerate the circular plastics economy, a team of 20 experts from RB and Veolia are also working together to develop enhanced collection systems, driving behaviour change to aid consumer sorting habits and improving recycling from households.

Fabrice Beaulieu, EVP for Marketing, R&D, and Sustainability for RB Hygiene Home, said: “The partnership between Veolia and RB Hygiene Home brings together our complementary capabilities to drive a positive contribution to the circular economy.”

“We have just started the journey by increasing recycled content and improving recyclability and are excited about the wider opportunities across our value chains.”

Antoine Frérot, Chairman and CEO of Veolia, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with RB on this ongoing strategy to reduce their environmental footprint.”

“We are working hand-in-hand with RB to develop packaging with greater recycled content and improved recyclability for the RB group’s consumers.”