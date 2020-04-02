Record numbers of online learners at Make UK

Make UK has announced record figures using its online teaching resources, as hundreds of apprentices prepare for the weeks ahead of remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over three quarters of its apprentice population on 1,762, who are usually based at the Make UK Technology Hub in Birmingham, were able to continue their studies online in the first week of virtual teaching and assessments.

Stephen Mitchell, Director of Apprentices and Technical Training, said: “These are testing times for all businesses and educational institutions. Through our interactive online classes, our team of highly experienced lecturers have been able to maintain studies, with numbers going from strength to strength into the second week.”

“We’ve also recorded some incredible levels of engagements with our target audience, who we speak to regularly in our ongoing work to encourage more young people to consider an apprenticeship as the next step in their career.”