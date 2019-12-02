Record visitor numbers for Profile Solutions at K2019

Profile Solutions showcased their flagship 6LDV at K2019.

The company also exhibited a 2LD+ (UP TO 3600/hr small bottles) and 30LD ( 2 to 30L)

Attendees could watch a robust 210ml bottle at 15,500 per hour on 1 head and finding a 0.18 mm hole.

They could also press the override button on the new self test and see every bottle fail as a test hole was introduced.

At K2013 the same bottle was being tested at 11,500 per hour and at K2016 at 13,400 per hour.

Profile Solutions says it experienced a record number of USA, Canadian and Latin American visitors.

“We had the best quality of visitors we have ever had from a K show, an increase of 30 per cent over K2013 and more over K 2016. We sold all the machines off the stand as well.”

Profile Solutions also participated at NPE 2018, Chinaplas and Pack Expo in the USA and will be exhibiting at Interplas 2020.

“We also offer lot more than leak testers with automation and vertical integration with items like conveyors, collators, cooling tables and palletizers.”

“Many people found these other products and services of interest at the show. We are happy to have the nice problem of lots of leads to follow up.”