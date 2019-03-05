Record year for UK’s leading plastic manufacturer

One of the UK’s leading bespoke plastic manufacturers is celebrating one of its most successful business years to date after logging a year of strong sales, increased investment in infrastructure and an order book which has seen it work with some of the world’s largest brands.

Great Central Plastics, based in Northamptonshire, have been trading for 21 years and in that time has carved a reputation as one of the UK’s most progressive and experienced speciality tooling and moulded plastic product manufacturers.

In this financial year alone GCP has worked on some of the largest global brands including producing feeding spoons for Petit Filous, manufacturing merchandise for TV show Love Island, and creating novelty toasted bread stamps for cinema blockbuster Paddington, while also working with a global cosmetics leader to create a market leading, eco-friendly make up brush cleaner that could revolutionise the cosmetics market.

Tony Phillips, Managing Director of Great Central Plastics, said: “We are delighted to have come out of 2018 with such as successful year behind us. In our 21-year trading history, this has got to go down as one of the most interesting, inspiring and successful years to date.”

“We have worked with some of the world’s most famous brands, which we are particularly proud of, and which, whilst most companies aspire to, is still an unbelievable achievement when it comes to fruition.”

“Through this work, we have strengthened and bolstered our reputation as one of the UK’s leading and most innovative plastic product manufacturers, stopping at nothing to create and produce bespoke tooling and moulds that meet the exacting needs of these global brand leaders.”

GCP is also continuing its commitment to innovation with a recent £20,000 capital investment in new machinery that will further enable the business to develop bespoke and industry leading tooling which will again catapult the business beyond that competition and the industry norm.

This investment is coupled with an outlay on new LED and low carbon lighting throughout Great Central Plastic’s 10,500 square foot manufacturing plant and which is estimated to save costs to both the business and its clients.

Phillips said: “We are consistently looking at ways to reduce our costs and continue to manufacture efficiently at scale whereby any cost savings can be passed onto our clients.”

“Our investment in new state of the art eco-friendly lighting means we can continue to run our production facility at the optimum level and, in doing so, can make significant savings on our running costs, which can only benefit our clients longer terms.”