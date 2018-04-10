RECOUP 2018 Plastics Recycling Conference to discuss “key challenges”

Plastics recycling charity and member-based organisation, RECOUP, has announced it will hold its Plastics Recycling Conference at KingsGate Conference Centre, Peterborough on 27th September 2018.

The conference will discuss key challenges facing the plastics recycling industry, covering issues of household confusion, litter into the natural environment, technology in sorting, advances in reprocessing and end markets.

RECOUP says as a non-profit organisation, it wants to lead and inform the continued development of plastics recycling that is sustainable and protects resources.

RECOUP point out that while the priority is for all plastic to be controlled at end of life to avoid any leakage into the environment, re-use and recycle have an important part to play to embrace circular thinking.

Mike Barney, RECOUP Chairman, said: “It is time for change in plastic resource management, and that is what is happening. We encourage all stakeholders to join the expected 300+ delegates at our annual conference to share the collective expertise and enthusiasm across RECOUP members and wider networks. It is indeed time to seize the day.”

RPC BPI Recycled Products, Aura Soma, BPF and Plastics Europe in association with PIRAP, Tomra Sorting Solutions and Eastman will sponsor the event.

David Bellamy, RECOUP Patron and Environmental Campaigner added: “I am pleased to say that after many years as patron of RECOUP, the organisation continues to play a critical role in the development of UK plastic resources and recycling. Ensuring that this valuable resource is recycled is a key part of developing a circular economy, improving resource security, and achieving environmental responsibility.”