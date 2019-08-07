RECOUP 2019 conference to address finding solutions for plastic waste and resources

RECOUP, will again be embracing all aspects of the plastics debate with their 2019 annual Conference.

Since its inception in 2012 the RECOUP annual conference has continued to grow and now attracts over 400 delegates.

There will also be a pre-conference dinner and a new ‘introduction to plastics resources and recycling’ seminar the day before the main conference.

Tom Heap, BBC Countryfile & BBC Radio 4 'Costing the earth', will be returning to Chair the morning session and Margaret Bates, Professor of Sustainable Wastes Management at the University of Northampton, will be chairing the afternoon keynote session.

Confirmed speakers include Dr Adam Read, External Affairs Director, Suez Recycling & Recovery.

Stuart Foster, RECOUP CEO, said: “There is a real sense of anticipation with the potential developments and improvements on the horizon through the Resources and Waste Strategy. But we are also very aware that short term actions are still needed while the longer term policy is being finalised.”

“We will continue to deliver on the aims of RECOUP, show leadership and be the voice of reason not just for plastics in packaging, but in other sectors too such as construction, farming and horticulture.”