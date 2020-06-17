RECOUP 2020 conference postponed

Plastics Recycling Charity RECOUP’S Conference has been postponed.

The organisation says it is with a heavy heart that the 2020 Conference is postponed until Thursday 30th September 2021.

RECOUP have seen increased workloads, requests, and membership interest over recent months, with the team working from home at this time.

RECOUP have, in response, announced an extensive programme of webinars throughout September and October 2020 to allow for quality discussion and debate on the key issues facing plastics recycling and resources.

The webinars have been designed to allow for the value chain to be able to come together to help solve challenges and discuss opportunities given that long term targets and ambitions remain the same.

Anne Hitch, the Citizen and Stakeholder Engagement Manager, said: “Whilst disappointing it is crucial that we put the safety and welfare of attendees and staff first. Despite efforts to put procedures in place to comply with social distancing guidelines it became clear that we have no alternative but to postpone the 2020 event. It is a double disappointment as 2020 marks 30 years of RECOUP’s influence and work within plastics resources and recycling.” Stuart Foster, RECOUP CEO added “the Conference has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and we will be back, better than ever in 2021.”

Registrations for the web programme, which is free to all, is available at www.recoup.org/webinar2020.

The 2021 Conference is already open for registrations, with all previous registrations having the opportunity to carry forward their booking or request a refund via the Eventbrite system at www.recoup.org/conference2021.