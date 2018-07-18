RECOUP and Nestlé Waters collaborate to host interactive roadshow for local community

Nestlé Waters in partnership with RECOUP hosted an interactive roadshow to raise awareness of the importance of plastics recycling at the Buxton Spring Fair on 7th May 2018.

Visitors to the Fair were challenged to land a table tennis ball into a recycling target on a table tennis table which has been made from over 2,000 recycled plastic bottles.

Winners were awarded prizes that had been made from recycled plastic.

During the event families were given the opportunity to talk to RECOUP experts, discussing the value of recycling plastics and the life-cycle of plastic drinks bottles.

Priya Hamilton, Communications Manager, Nestlé Waters UK, said: “Nestlé Waters view this type of event as important to encourage recycling within the local community."

“The Spring Fair was an excellent way to connect with the local community and portray how important a resource recycled plastic is,” added Steve Morgan, Technical Manager, at RECOUP.

“Through gamification we are able to drive home the message that plastic is an important resource and that through recycling consumers can enable that packaging to have another life.”

Nestlé Waters also donated the table tennis table, made by Marmax Recycled Plastic Products, to Buxton Community School.

The Headteacher, Craig Yates, of Buxton Community School, explained: “The school is a strong advocate of recycling, so this fits perfectly with the messages we’re trying to convey to our students. This additional outdoor opportunity will mean anyone can get involved and ‘have-a-go’ hopefully inspiring them to get involved with our lunchtime table tennis club.”