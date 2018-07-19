RECOUP announce new session for annual conference

RECOUP has announced it is expanding its annual conference to include a further breakout session on Films, Pouches and Flexibles, in response to member concerns and discussions.

The session, which is due to be chaired by Mike Baxter, RPC BPI Recycled Products, will provide a platform for the industry to discuss and share information as well as seek solutions to the issue.

The event seeks to share best practice and provide an invaluable networking opportunity for the benefit of anyone involved with or allied to the plastic recycling industry.

“This year’s event has more relevance than ever to all stakeholders, we face an unprecedented raft of new regulations and legislation which will dramatically change the face of our industry and how we all operate," said Baxter.

"Everyone in our sector, recyclers, collectors, local authorities, brands and retailers will have to establish new and more co-operative business relationships if we, as an Industry, are to rise to the challenge of issues such as EPR, CE, and higher targets. This year’s RECOUP conference will provide this platform.”

RECOUP, CEO, Stuart Foster, said that “There promises to be some interesting and varied debate around plastic resources and recycling. RECOUP strives to ensure plastics has a successful future as a sustainable and recyclable resource and the conference provides a valuable vehicle to discuss the issues the sector is facing.”

The RECOUP Plastics Recycling Conference will be held at KingsGate Conference Centre, Peterborough on 27th September 2018.