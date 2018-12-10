RECOUP believes convenience is key to a successful Deposit Return Scheme in the UK

Plastics Recycling Charity, RECOUP, has undertaken consumer insight research to understand a range of considerations for a Deposit Return Scheme in the UK.

RECOUP discovered convenience is the key feature for the consumer, with 56 per cent of consumers saying they either wouldn’t travel or travel more than a mile to return their empty containers for recycling and get their deposit back.

Only 14 per cent were prepared to travel more than three miles.

Many connected getting their deposit back to where they did their normal main food shopping, making the convenience of returning drinks containers fit with everyday activities.

× Expand RECOUP Deposit Return Schemes – A Consumer Insight front cover.

RECOUP believes a comprehensive UK wide deposit infrastructure would mean widespread and varied collection point locations that could include strategic ‘Away from Home’ and high footfall locations such as work places, transport hubs, and ‘On-the-Go’.

Of the 56 per cent of consumers who wouldn’t travel or travel more than a mile 36 per cent would only travel less than a mile, and 20 per cent stated they would not want to travel at all.

This suggests kerbside schemes would continue to be used as the primary collection scheme for drinks containers by some consumers.

“This research points to convenience being a common and important theme for consumers,” said Steve Morgan, who co-ordinates the RECOUP DRS Development Working Group.

“Deposit Return Schemes will have a major role to play to enable consumers to understand the value of their used drinks containers, but a well-designed scheme can only be an effective mechanism to transform collections if it is part of a wider recycling collection infrastructure, including kerbside, bring, HWRC and ‘Away from Home’ collection points.”