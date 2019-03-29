RECOUP calls for plastics recycling innovation entries

For the fifth year running, RECOUP is promoting and supporting an award at the Plastics Industry Awards 2019.

The award, aimed at driving the demand for recycled plastics through innovation, is open to both design and final product entries.

It gives the plastics recycling industry the opportunity to demonstrate commitment to the environment and saving of resources through using recycled materials.

The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony dinner at the London Hilton on 27th September 2019.

Stuart Foster, CEO of RECOUP, said: “We have been connected with this award since 2014 and remain committed to encouraging and promoting the use of recycling within plastics manufacturing.”

“The awards provide an important platform to demonstrate that plastic is a circular resource. Consumers are now looking to manufacturers to be committed to more environmentally sustainable manufacturing.”