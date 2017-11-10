Recoup case studies online for packaging designers

Recycling advocacy group RECOUP has released a series of case studies for packaging technologists to use in recyclability planning.

The studies illustrate context on packaging considered not recyclable, with reasons why, and examples of recyclable alternatives.

Paul East, RECOUP Packaging Technologist, said: “We are often asked what are the main issues for recyclability of plastic packaging. The idea of this latest work is not only to illustrate some of the issues, as we and others have done before, but just as importantly provide examples of alternatives.”

Cosmetic packaging

Stuart Foster, RECOUP CEO, added: “We would invite companies who provide or use plastic packaging to contact us, so we can help them to understand what recyclability means, and how we can provide an independent view on the recyclability of their packaging.”

Iain Ferguson, Co-op Environmental Manager, said: “The work RECOUP have done will provide a simplified message to the retail industry about how to improve recyclability. This will help smaller businesses and non-specialists in larger businesses. It supports major cross-industry initiatives aimed at improving recyclability and collection of packaging.”

The suite of Recyclability Case Studies are available from the Download Centre of the RECOUP website - www.recoup.org/p/173/download-centre.