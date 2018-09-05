RECOUP conference session chair gives insight into discussions

RECOUP, plastics recycling charity and member-based organisation, says it will be challenging the delegates at their Plastics Recycling Conference on 27th September 2018.

The RECOUP Conference is an opportunity for the plastics recycling industry to come together, explore opportunities, share knowledge and debate key topics.

With record numbers anticipated to attend, RECOUP, interviewed the main session chair, Prof. Margaret Bates, for an insight into what delegates can expect.

“There is an increased awareness of both plastics and recycling but, sadly, I feel this has not increased knowledge. We have a unique opportunity to exploit this awareness and make people understand their responsibilities,” said Prof. Bates.

“We need to ensure that designers, manufacturers and the public realise that recycling is more sophisticated than just bin men. Producer responsibility should join up production and demand and engage the whole value chain in the sustainable management of our plastic, and other, resources.”

Stuart Foster, CEO, added: “Despite the recognised role of consumer engagement in a successful recycling scheme, there has been very little financial support available for these activities. RECOUP is addressing this challenge through the Pledge2Recycle Plastics campaigns aimed at ‘Cutting the Confusion’ around plastic recycling.”