RECOUP releases UK Household Plastics Collection Survey

RECOUP has released its UK Plastics Collection Survey, aimed at those working in or making decisions about household plastics waste and the recycled plastics value chain.

In comparison to the 2018 report, the 2019 report has new complex data considerations, such as new estimated plastic packaging POM data, better understanding of the composition of data reported as ‘mixed plastics’, and estimating plastic film collections for the first time.

Building in the new data considerations, the research shows that the collection rate for plastic bottles is 59 per cent, plastic pots, tubs, and trays is 31 per cent, and plastic film five per cent.

Although this points to the biggest increase in estimated plastics packaging collections for five years, it is not growing quickly or cleanly enough to meet future circular economy ambitions.

Local authorities reported contamination of material as the single biggest challenge they face in delivering effective collection services, followed by budget cuts for providing waste and recycling collections and communications.

Although collection quantities are increasing, contamination is too, which puts a strain on local authorities and waste management providers.

51 per cent of local authorities reported that they received budget cuts for providing waste and recycling collections, and 38 per cent reported ‘widespread distribution of litter’, with ten per cent being ‘heavily affected by litter’.

This not only directly risks delivering effective services but widens the gap from the current situation to achieving a relatively litter-free society.

Steve Morgan, Policy and Infrastructure Manager at RECOUP, said: “With the UK looking to transform the future governance, structure, and funding of how the UK manages packaging waste and meet commitments, although financial investment should increase, it needs to be focussed in the right areas.”

“The order in which legislation is introduced is important to their long-term success, and a careful balance will be needed between doing this quickly to meet immediate needs, and optimising the systems to meet the UK’s long-term goals.”