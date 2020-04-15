RECOUP report shows use of black plastic in the UK continues to drop

RECOUP has released the 2020 update to its Black Plastic Packaging Forum report, updating figures and guidance around the use of black plastic in the UK.

The report, produced as part of RECOUP’s Black Plastic working group, estimates that black packaging use in the UK has dropped from around 36,000 tonnes to around 10,000 tonnes going into 2020.

This continually reducing figure means that black plastic now accounts for just 0.7 per cent of consumer plastic packaging placed on the UK market each year.

The figures are announced as RECOUP continues to argue that all black plastic packaging should be recyclable in current, commercial scale recycling systems by 2025.

Stuart Foster, CEO of RECOUP, said: “The ultimate aim is to drive black plastic recycling forwards in a practical and sensible way, turning ambitions and collaborative thinking into actual delivery.”

Paul East, RECOUP’s Packaging Sustainability Manager, said: “Black plastic has long been a challenge for plastic packaging producers and recyclers. Whilst it has been an excellent way for producers to get recycled plastic into their packaging, it’s also long been incompatible with commercial sorting facilities.”

“Today, with changes the Extended Producer Responsibility on the horizon, it is the best time to finally resolve the issue of black plastics, through achieving a satisfactory level of recyclability.”