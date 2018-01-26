RECOUP sets 2018 programme with Bühler UK as hosts

Bühler UK will host RECOUP’s 2018 Plastics Recycling Challenges on September 27 2018.

The RECOUP team and membership will focus on:

Disposal and recycling ‘On the Go’

Deposit Return System planning

Consumer engagement and behaviour change, including Pledge 4 Plastics

Plastic pot, tub and tray recycling

Black plastics packaging recycling

Design for Recyclability, including a suite of new targeted publications

Household Plastics Collections Survey

Encouraging use of recycled plastics in manufacturing

End markets and material quality

New RECOUP member, Bühler UK will also let attendees tour the factory where it makes optical sorting machines

× Expand Recoup_2 Stuart Foster, RECOUP CEO

Stuart Foster, RECOUP CEO, said: “RECOUP continues to provide leadership in pushing forwards plastics recycling and resource efficiency activities. We are very effective at bringing together various stakeholders to explore and find solutions for both short and long term challenges to improving plastics recycling. The agenda for change in 2018 is unprecedented at both a practical and strategic level.”

Matt Kelly, Bühler UK Managing Director, said: “Bühler are excited to be working with RECOUP and its members from across the industry with a common interest in plastic recycling and sustainability. In the circular economy, maximising the reuse of raw materials is critical. Bühler have a long history of providing technology to the plastics industry and are well placed to deliver solutions to re-processors that increase the quality and value of recycled material. SORTEX optical sorters remove contaminants from used plastics and separate them by colour or polymer, producing high-quality material for reforming into new products, instead of using virgin plastic. Bühler are committed to driving sustainable solutions for all of our customers across all industries, helping to preserve the environment for future generations."