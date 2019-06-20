RECOUP study investigates potential of Deposit Return Schemes

RECOUP has investigated the structure and operations behind the headlines for the German and Norwegian Deposit Return Schemes.

The rate of collection, materials collected, the deposit paid back to consumers, and the infrastructure in place have all been explored to allow a comparison between the two schemes.

The UK Government recently closed four consultations that aim to meet commitments set out in the Resources and Waste Strategy and the 25 Year Environment Plan to accelerate change to how the UK funds, structures, and manages its waste materials.

Information and data are now being collated and developed to shape and structure how a DRS could work in the UK.

Steve Morgan, from RECOUP, said: “We are keen to explore what a DRS could mean for the UK This led us to produce the case study of the two widely known schemes and to show some of the differences that exist between them.”

“These are undoubtedly very effective schemes for collecting and recycling drinks containers, but it shouldn’t be lost that drinks as well as non-drinks packaging need to be collected and recycled to meet future Circular Economy ambitions and the proposed recycling rates set out in the Government consultation.”

A copy of the RECOUP case study can be viewed here.