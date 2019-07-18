Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for HDPE containers released

RecyClass has released the Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for HDPE containers, with the goal of supporting the efforts of the industry towards increased plastic packaging recyclability.

The Protocol is a useful tool for addressing and testing specific design features with regards to recyclability of HDPE rigid packaging, which will contribute to a correct recyclability assessment of the overall package.

The Protocol recreates the recycling conditions of a state-of-the-art process in Europe.

Blends of the tested technology and a control sample are processed and the output material is blow moulded into bottles for evaluation of properties.

Alternatively, pellet samples can be also extruded into sheets or plaques for properties evaluation.

Herbert Snell, Chairman of the RecyClass HDPE and PP Technical Committee and General Manager of Multiport, said: “The publication of these Protocols allows the industry to approach recyclability of different packaging features in a coherent manner, providing for consistent results.”

Gian de Belder, Chairman of the RecyClass Advisory Board and Packaging Scientist at Proctor & Gamble, said: “A common methodology to measure recyclability is essential to assess the pledges made by many brand owners on recyclability of packaging.”

“Furthermore, standardisation of such testing procedures is high on the list of priorities for the industry.”