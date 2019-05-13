RecyClass Platform accelerates recyclability across the plastic packaging value chain with scientific-based findings

The European-wide RecyClass Platform is looking to steer the shift towards circularity of plastics by working with the whole value chain on advancing the recyclability of plastic packaging, while making it compatible with existing recycling technologies.

The Platform is also working on the development of ‘Recyclability Evaluation Protocols’ for the different polymers and packaging that are placed on the EU market.

As the shift towards circularity will require innovation, the objective is to develop new laboratory procedures for recyclability testing of innovative packaging, and the RecyClass Evaluation Protocols aims to be a European-wide, standardised and scientific-based tool to assess and measure on a lab scale the impact of an innovative material in the existing recycling streams

This is crucial in order to prevent innovations that could create problems in recycling, instead of solving them.

With its cross-industry approach, the RecyClass Platform provides a space for joint efforts geared at advancing the recyclability of plastic packaging as the challenges surrounding design for recycling cannot be addressed only by one actor.