RecyClass reveals new findings for functional barriers

RecyClass have carried out tests on the compatibility of the ethylene vinyl alcohol EVOH barrier in PE film with the recycling process.

The tests were carried out in independent laboratories that run analyses on different samples, following the procedures of the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for PE films.

The findings show that EVOH with a threshold of up to five per cent of the total weight of the PE film has a minor impact on the recycled material.

However, above this limit, an immediate impact on the extrusion process was observed.

This results in an increased yellowing of the material, a net increase of haze and gels and specks, as well as a frequent bubble breakage.

RecyClass design for recycling guidelines for PE films, as well as the RecyClass tool, will be upadated in the basis of these new findings.

Accordingly, an EVOH concentration below or equal to five per cent by weight will be considered as having limited compatibility, and an EVOH concentration above five per cent by weight will be treated as not compatible with recycling.