Recycle Now launch new campaign toolkit with refreshed communications style

Recycle Now has launched a new communications toolkit for local authorities and partners, introducing a social norming messaging style designed to improve recycling behaviour.

The toolkit’s messaging approach is based on recent research conducted by Recycle Now in England and Wales, showing that normative messaging has significant potential to increase recycling when incorporated into recycling communications.

Normative messages work by shifting perceptions of social norms, the un-written rules that shape a lot of human behaviour.

Included in the toolkit is a host of adaptable campaign assets which will focus around ‘the year we woke up to our environment’ and why recycling matters.

The assets bring the normative approach to life using naturalistic photography and motivating language.

The toolkit will also contain information on a localised Recycle Now logo for partners to use in the future and has been designed to roll out during Recycle Week (24th-30th September 2018).

Recycle Now hopes they will provide a positive nudge to improve recycling behaviour.

The toolkit will make adding normative messages to business and local authority recycling communications quick and easy with ready-to-go messaging for a whole range of different communications tasks.

“The new campaign toolkit brings about a step-change in the way we communicate with citizens. The norming approach is proven to make a difference, and offers a real opportunity to influence recycling behaviours,” said Craig Stephens, Recycle Now’s Campaign Manager.

“With a complementary new strategy, guidelines and a suite of campaign assets, partners have everything they need for effective recycling communications, all in one place.”