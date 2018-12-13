Recycled bottle tree makes fifth festive outing

For the fifth year, a sculptural green recycled bottle tree has arrived in Chichester.

The tree sculpture is made from 600 reused green plastic bottles and is the brainchild of Tracey Graham, known as the ‘Rubbish Artist’, to help highlight plastic recycling in West Sussex.

It has visited Crawley, Horsham and Bognor Regis, and now the West Sussex recycled plastic bottle Christmas tree has arrived in Chichester.

The sculptural green recycled plastic bottle tree will be on display outside Jack Wills in North Street until 4th January 2019.

× Expand Spirit FM

To celebrate the tree’s arrival, the West Sussex Waste Partnership, Chichester District Council, Chichester BID and Jack Wills hosted a switch on ceremony on 17th November.

The Waste Prevention Team were on hand to answer recycling queries and offer advice on how to reduce using single-use plastics.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “The tree is a stunning feature and we hope will serve to remind people of the importance of recycling this festive season. Whilst we would always encourage people to use less plastic where possible, it is also important that any plastic that is used – whether it’s bottles, pots, tubs, or trays – is recycled.”