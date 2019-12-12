Recycled plastic shines in Carnaby Street Christmas lights

This year’s Carnaby Street Christmas lights display celebrates the oceans and has been made from recycled materials.

The Carnaby Christmas lights have been created in collaboration with Project 0, a charity who work tirelessly to conserve the oceans.

The lights have reused over 1500 plastic bottles, make use of 100 per cent cotton fabrics, and use only eco-friendly vegan paint to decorate the installation.

Each section of Carnaby Street will depict a different underwater area.

The grand illumination includes a floating kelp forest that’s made out of repurposed fishing nets and a pink coral reef, constructed from over 500 metres of post-use bubble wrap.

Eleven sea animals, including dolphins, turtles, sharks, and a five-metre, bubble-blowing whale are amongst the upcycled materials.

The centrepiece of Carnaby Street, naturally, is the Carnaby arch, emblazoned with shimmering disks and a giant clam, and bears the message ‘One Ocean One Planet’.