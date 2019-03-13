Recycled plastic kicks off the Women's world cup kits

NIKE has revealed the football uniforms of 14 federations for the 2019 women’s world cup will be made from recycled plastics.

Each shirt is made from at least 12 plastic bottles and aims to continue NIKE’s mission for sustainability as they have diverted and up-cycled more than six billion plastic bottles from landfills since 2010.

From the match jerseys to the training kits, they will also use plant-based dye from the NIKE plant colour collection.

× Expand HEIDI BURGETT

Designboom reports the brand has designed these new uniforms with details such as the preference for V-necks, smaller shorts and larger shirts, and the request for no draw cords, side-seams and super short sleeves.

The sportswear brand’s 2019 kits aim to make an impact on aesthetics, fit and sustainability and the designs have been created to be completely unique in comparison to their male counterparts.