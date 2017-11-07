Recycled polystyrene project backed by Trinseo and PlasticsEurope

Trinseo has joined a recycling project from PlasticsEurope to convert post-consumer polystyrene waste into virgin polystyrene that will meet the most demanding industry standards, including for food-related use.

As a member of this PlasticsEurope Polystyrene initiative, Trinseo will pledge support in advancing recycling solutions for polystyrene.

Tim Stedman, Senior Vice President of Trinseo Basic Plastic, said: “Proactively advancing polystyrene recycling solutions is a critical task that Trinseo fully supports while adhering to circular economy principles. Furthermore, engaging in such an initiative supports Trinseo’s core value of being socially responsible and delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers solve the most complex materials challenges.”