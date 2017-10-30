Recycling specialist Axion marks fifteen years of trade

Axion, one of the UK’s leading circular economy specialists, marked its 15th anniversary in October 2017 with a series of celebratory events for its 92-strong workforce across its three Manchester sites.

Since its formation in 2002, Axion has delivered major projects for the British Circular Economy, from fuel cell to plastic packaging recycling.

The firm rebranded in Summer with the tagline ‘working towards a world where nothing goes to waste’ and launched a completely new website, axiongroup.co.uk.

× Expand Roger Morton and Axion Directors Day

Directors Keith Freegard and Roger Morton gave talks on the company’s progress and presented awards to a number of long-serving employees at the Bramhall, Salford and Old Trafford facilities.

Freegard highlighted how new sales opportunities for their recycled polymers were opening up due to uncertainty surrounding the Brexit process that is driving local ‘Made-in-Britain’ sourcing.

More big brands were also specifying ‘green’ recycled raw materials in an effort to improve their environmental credentials.

He added: “Increasingly, we are seeing a Circular Economy influence on product design and material supply chains as designers and manufacturers recognise the importance of protecting and making better use of our finite resources. Changing attitudes towards waste is having a positive impact both on what we do and can deliver for our clients."

Head of Consulting Services, Jane Gardner said: “Judging by the wide range of projects we are currently working on and the number of enquiries we are now receiving, this reflects an increasing desire from companies to develop their activities along Circular Economy principles. We have the expertise in both the collection and reprocessing of a wide variety of materials to help them achieve their goals.”

Axion develops and operates innovative resource recovery and processing solutions for recycling waste materials. Axion works with a wide range of clients, from Government agencies and local authorities to companies in diverse commercial sectors, on the practical development of new processing and collection methods to recover value from waste resources.