World class 'all plastic' recycling could be coming to Swindon with the help of Recycling Technologies

Recycling Technologies, specialists in feedstock recycling of plastic waste, will announce today (7th January 2019) it is working with Swindon Borough Council (SBC), and a power and waste management specialist company, to assess the development of a world-class, and a “first in England”, advanced Plastics Recycling Facility (aPRF) for virtually all-plastics.

As part of SBC’s 10 Year Waste Strategy, the council is now reviewing its current plastics recycling infrastructure, inspired by the findings of recent Project Lodestar research.

Project Lodestar was published recently by Recycling Technologies in collaboration with global stakeholders from across the plastic value chain, including consumer brand companies Unilever, Mars, Danone and Coca-Cola.

The company believes Lodestar research shows the potential for waste site operators to economically recycle “all plastics” by combining state-of-the-art mechanical and feedstock recycling, which will be supplied by Recycling Technologies, in an aPRF, with significant revenue and environmental uplifts.