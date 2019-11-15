Recycling Technologies announces completion of collection phase of Tesco trial

Recycled Technologies has announced that it has completed the first part of its project with Tesco, which is seeing the supermarket attempt to make all plastic packaging recyclable.

The second stage of the trial involves Recycling Technologies analysing the plastic waste and preparing it for processing.

Tesco collected ‘soft’ plastic waste from shoppers across ten stores in the South West, as part of Tesco’s aim to make all its packaging recyclable.

Recycling Technologies said: “We want to thank everyone who has brought plastic waste back to Tesco stores for your commitment and engagement.”

“Participation in the trials has been very strong and exceeded our expectations. The trials have proven how keen people are to recycle and their enthusiasm to look for solutions.”

“At the end of October, we reached the agreed amount of plastic waste with Tesco, and received the last load.”

“Initial results are very positive, as less than two per cent of the received waste is of non-plastic nature.”

Recycling Technologies will now start recycling the plastic at its Beta Plant in Swindon, with the aim of recycling it back into new plastic, enabling a true circularity of plastics.”