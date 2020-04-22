Recycling Technologies announces first site outside of the UK

Recycling Technologies and Brightlands Chemelot Campus, an innovation, research and technological growth hub have signed the first agreement towards the installation of Recycling Technologies’ first European plastic chemical recycling machine within the Campus in the Netherlands.

For Recycling Technologies this agreement represents its first site outside of the United Kingdom to showcase, test and deploy its technology throughout Europe.

This news follows a joint statement in December 2019 announcing an initiative with Citeo, Total, Mars and Nestlé to develop chemical recycling of plastics in France. The company already has a commercial scale plant in development in Perth, Scotland partly funded from a €10m (approx. £8.8million) investment from Neste and Mirova and a grant from Zero Waste Scotland.

The RT7000 is a scalable patented technology that recycles low-grade plastic waste into a feedstock, trademarked as Plaxx for new plastic production. I

It enables the creation of value from plastic waste, which can be difficult to recycle through current mechanical recycling methods and is therefore disposed of through landfilling, incineration or exported.

The Brightlands Chemelot Campus together with Chemelot industrial park forms one of the largest research and industrial sites in Europe.

The next steps for the Brightlands Chemelot Campus agreement will be to secure the necessary permitting and planning for the new plant, definition of the site layout and initiation of groundwork.

“The strategic location of the Brightlands Chemelot Campus, at the heart of the petrochemical industry, our shared values of innovation, excellence and sustainability, and the mutual commitment to deliver a circular economy for plastics have been key factors driving our decision to begin our internationalisation from the Netherlands,” said Elena Parisi, Sales and Marketing Director at Recycling Technologies.

“The Campus has already attracted a number of companies with smart and commercial technologies to address major ecological challenges making it another ideal partner for us to advance the development and deployment of our technology in Europe.”