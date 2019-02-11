Recycling Technologies appoint new Technical Director to further enhance R&D

Recycling Technologies has announced that it has appointed Marvine Besong as it new Technical Director, to lead the global technical development of its innovative RT7000 feedstock recycling machine.

Besong brings nearly a decade of experience to the role of Technical Director, and since joining the company has been instrumental in helping define and deliver the Beta Plant which the company operates in Swindon.

His focus will now be on further enhancing Recycling Technologies’ specialist capabilities and ensuring the development of the RT7000 which will enter production this year, with the first machine being installed in Binn Farm, Scotland, in late 2019.

Besong said: “Increasing the sustainability of plastics is one of the most important topics in the waste, packaging and petrochemicals sectors and I’m proud to be part of an organisation leading the recycling revolution for currently ‘hard to recycle’ plastics and converting plastics back to oil.”

“Recycling Technologies’ goal is to install 1300 RT7000 machines worldwide, capable of diverting ten million tonnes of plastic waste from landfill or incineration. Continuous improvement and the development of our technology is key to achieving its vision, starting with our initial fleet of twelve machines. These will be mass assembled and installed in waste centres, enabling our customers, the waste operators, to improve recycling rates and make cost savings.”

Adrian Griffiths, CEO of Recycling Technologies, said: “Marvine is a proven leader and his promotion is testament to his talent and track record in the design and delivery of our pilot Beta Plant. As a valued member of the Recycling Technologies team, in his new role Marvine will play a vital part in continuously developing our research centre and the effectiveness of our machines to recycle plastic and convert it to Plaxx.”

“Marvine has been essential in the progress of our economically attractive RT7000 machine that converts plastic into a valuable oil and reduces waste to landfill. He is now leading our talented team of engineers and scientists to ensure that our 2019 plans are on time and to the high quality our investors expect.”