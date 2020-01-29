Recycling Technologies appoints new chairman of the Board

Recycling Technologies Ltd has announced the appointment of Gary Bullard as the new company chairman of the Board.

Joining the company at the end of 2019, Bullard brings more than 37 years’ strategic and operational leadership experience in technology and industrial businesses.

Bullard has held a number of senior executive positions in major corporates such as IBM and BT, where he was President, BT Global Services.

Until 2012 he was President at Logica UK and a member of the Executive Committee of Logica plc (UK, Middle East and Asia). He has a wealth of Alternative Investment Market [AIM] and Main Market experience, serving on the Boards of companies such as Chloride Group plc., Rotork plc., Spirent Communications plc. and Gooch & Housego plc where he is the current chairman.

He said: “I recognise the pivotal role that Recycling Technologies is playing in helping to drive the sustainability of the plastics. I am delighted to join as chairman at this important time in the company’s growth and I believe that my technology market knowledge will be beneficial in this commercialisation phase.”

Adrian Griffiths, CEO, Recycling Technologies, added: “Gary is an exceptional business leader and we are thrilled to have him join as our new chairman. His extensive technology and B2B industry expertise and strategic leadership skills will prove invaluable in the expansion of Recycling Technologies as we forge ahead with our plans for 2020 and beyond.