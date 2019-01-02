Recycling Technologies appoints new non-executive director

Recycling Technologies has announced a new appointment to its Board, Paul Turner, Managing Director of Marcian, joins as non-executive board director, effective immediately.

Turner brings a wealth of commercial acumen, vast strategic and operational leadership and has managed multi-billion dollar sales revenue, leading large cross-functional teams and restructuring business units to achieve profitability.

As an experienced senior executive in the petrochemical industry he has worked with some of the largest chemical companies in the world including LyondellBasell, Borealis and The Dow Chemical Company.

× Expand Paul Turner

Most recently, he was Chairman of the Polyolefins Group within PlasticsEurope, where he assumed a leadership role in the formation of PCEP, a new value chain initiative to drive the circular economy for the Polyolefin plastics consumer packaging industry.

“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity that Recycling Technologies presents and believe that my extensive chemical and plastics industry expertise will be extremely beneficial to the leadership team,” said Turner.

“Now in the midst of a second crowdfund which has already gone over its minimum target, I can see the huge potential of the company as it starts to build its fleet of 12 machines, starting with the first commercial RT7000 in Scotland next year."