Recycling Technologies hires seven apprentices from Honda

Recycling Technologies Ltd (‘Recycling Technologies’), a specialist plastic recycling technology provider has hired seven apprentices to join the company from Honda.

The apprentices will join the company’s scheme to develop their technical, academic and engineering skills. The business has partnered with Swindon College to enable these apprentices to attain academic qualifications at the College, whilst gaining experience as part of Recycling Technologies’ high value manufacturing team.

Recycling Technologies has developed a technology that can recycle plastic waste into a valuable feedstock for new plastic production.

The RT7000 is a scalable patented technology that recycles low-grade plastic waste into a feedstock, trademarked as Plaxx, for new plastic production. It enables the creation of value from plastic waste, which is today difficult to recycle through current mechanical recycling methods and is therefore disposed of through landfilling, incineration or exported.

Penny Grobler, HR Director said: “We are proud to have launched our apprenticeship programme, in conjunction with Swindon College, to include formal qualifications, engineering and other general business skills. This will allow valued employees of all ages to develop life-long skills whilst attaining valuable academic qualifications. Apprenticeships are key to developing our team, our business and supporting employment in the Swindon community.”

Dale Rautenbach, Manufacturing Director said, “We are always looking to recruit talented employees as we grow our business. We have developed a unique and specialist technology to recycle plastic. These apprentices are integral to our future and the development of a skilled workforce allows us to manufacture our specialist plastic recycling machinery from our base in Swindon.”

Tomasz Piela, a Honda apprentice joining Recycling Technologies, explained: “I used to work as a production operative at Honda on its assembly line before moving over to the technical apprenticeship. Its closure at the time was unexpected, and I needed to find another opportunity. I’m delighted to be joining Recycling Technologies in its apprentice scheme. This will allow me to learn more about engineering and enhance my career prospects. It’s very exciting to be working at a company developing and manufacturing specialist plastic recycling equipment.”