Recycling Technologies marks two milestones this month

Recycling Technologies will move to a new factory facility in Swindon and planning has also been approved for RT7000 at Binn Eco Park, Perthshire.

The move marks the start of preparations for mass-assembly of the RT7000 recycling machine.

The company says this marks a milestone, with planning approved for the company’s first commercial RT7000 which will form part of a plastics reprocessing facility at Binn Eco Park, Perthshire, due to come on stream 2019.

Part of Project Beacon, announced by Zero Waste Scotland in June, this will be the first machine off the new assembly line at Swindon.

Over the next few years, the company aims to increase to 200 machines a year, adding 1.4Mt of much-needed plastic waste recycling capacity into the global system each year.