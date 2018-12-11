Recycling Technologies named as one of Britain’s top 100 fastest growing companies

Recycling Technologies has been named as one of Britain’s fastest growing companies in a report from online equity investing platform SyndicateRoom.

Carried out by Beauhurst, The SyndicateRoom ranking of UK high growth business was based on the increase in company valuation from 2015-2018.

According to the report, Recycling Technologies has grown in value by a multiple of 9.7 over this period.

The company has recently opened a new 25,000 sq ft factory facility and headquarters in Swindon and aims to triple Europe’s current plastic recycling capability by 2027 through the provision of 10 million tonnes of new waste plastic recycling capacity.

Recently launched Recycling Technologies’ latest funding round has already reached more than £1 million in six days from over 400 investors.

Francesca O'Brien, Head of Private Markets at SyndicateRoom, said: “Companies such as Recycling Technologies are driving a culture of research and innovation which, coupled with sound commercial acumen, is reflected in its performance as one of Britain’s fastest growing scale-up businesses.”

“The RT7000 is a commercially valuable solution to one of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges and has generated significant interest from investors and the international waste management community, leading to our strong growth over the past three years,” added Adrian Griffiths, CEO of Recycling Technologies.

“2019 will be a pivotal year for us as we establish our assembly line to produce the RT7000 and bring the first commercial machine on stream in a facility in Scotland.”