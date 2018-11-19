Recycling Technologies to triple Europe’s waste plastic recycling capacity with new facilities

Recycling Technologies has opened its new facilities which will triple Europe’s waste plastic recycling capacity.

Adrian Griffiths, CEO, Recycling Technologies and Justin Tomlinson, Member of Parliament for North Swindon, opened Recycling Technologies’ new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Stirling Court, Swindon.

Recycling Technologies has developed and patented a plastics recycling machine, the RT7000 that converts plastic waste back into an oil called Plaxx from which new plastics can be made.

The machine heats up the plastic in the absence of oxygen to break the waste plastic down into Plaxx, allowing the RT7000 to recycle plastics currently considered unrecyclable such as plastic film, laminated food pouches, crisp packets and even black plastics.

The RT7000 machines are relatively small scale, allowing them to be located within existing waste management facilities, reducing the financial and environmental costs of transporting residual plastic waste.

The company says it intends to recruit up to 300 staff, creating high value manufacturing jobs in Swindon.

This 25,000 square foot factory facility will allow Recycling Technologies to embark on the next stage of its development to manufacture its RT7000 plastics recycling machines for installation in the UK and internationally.

At the opening, Recycling Technologies was also joined by Swindon and Wiltshire Local Enterprise Partnership, staff, suppliers, councillors and organisations from the plastics and waste sectors.

Justin Tomlinson, Member of Parliament for North Swindon said: “I’m delighted Swindon is leading the world in the development of critically required jobs and expertise to recycle waste plastic and that this Swindon-based company is emerging at the forefront of waste plastic recycling engineering and manufacturing to tackle this global problem.”

Adrian Griffiths, CEO, Recycling Technologies, added: “We have a goal to triple Europe’s current plastic recycling capability by 2027 through the provision of 10 million tonnes of urgently needed new waste plastic recycling capacity. Our manufacturing facility here in Stirling Court, Swindon will be capable of manufacturing 200 RT7000 machines a year to meet the growing demand for plastic recycling capacity in the UK, Europe and the rest of the world.”