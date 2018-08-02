Redcar MP visits ReNew ELP's new innovative plastics-to-chemicals plant in Teesside

Anna Turley, MP for Redcar and Cleveland visited ReNew ELP's new UK headquarters at the Wilton Centre to discuss how the company's technology can help to solve the global problem with waste plastic and how its investment will contribute to the local Tees Valley economy.

The company says it is deploying a unique breakthrough technology, Catalytic Hydrothermal Reaction (Cat-HTR), to chemically recycle end-of-life plastics into valuable oils and petrochemical products.

ReNew ELP is building the first commercial-scale Cat-HTR plant at its Wilton International site, a multi-million pound investment which will initially create around 30 permanent staff roles and increased work for the local construction industry, bringing further investment to Teesside.

× Expand Anna Turley with the ReNew ELP team at the company's Wilton Centre HQ

The patented Cat-HTR process uses water at high pressure and temperatures to chemically recycle a wide range of feedstocks, including end-of-life plastics, into stable synthetic oils and valuable chemicals.

The plant will initially recycle approximately 20,000 tonnes of end-of-life plastic per annum, with plans to consent for a further three Cat-HTR units, with a potential total processing capacity of 80,000 tonnes per annum.

Anna Turley MP said: "The company is bringing new jobs and groundbreaking new technologies to Redcar that will contribute to Teesside's industrial renaissance."

"We were thrilled to welcome Anna to our new headquarters to hear about our innovative technology and our plans for the Tees Valley area,” said Richard Daley, Managing Director, ReNew ELP.

"Our patented technology chemically recycles end-of-life plastics into a low carbon synthetic oils and valuable chemicals and waxes, recovering value from waste plastic. The process achieves in just 20 minutes what it takes nature 200 million years and will help to recycle resources from thousands of tonnes of plastic waste that would otherwise be sent to landfill, incinerated or pollute our environment."