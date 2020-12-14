Reflections in lockdown: "It was a real challenge"

Mike Boswell, Managing Director of leading polymer distributor, Plastribution, provides an insight on a year like no other.

A fast-moving situation

As the world descended into Covid-19 chaos in some shape or form in February/March this year, l think my early view of the global implications were probably a little ‘off-the-map’. I only started watching in some amazement as the situation developed - first of all in Asia than in Italy. I think like a lot of people, it initially seemed a little bit remote in the UK, until we started to see more cases arriving and then when the first Covid-19 related death occurred, the seriousness of the situation became very real.

Mike Boswell Mike Boswell, Managing Director of Plastribution

As a business, we had never prepared for a global pandemic previously. The potential impact on the UK, its population and also the business community was concerning, so most of our early efforts prior to lockdown were focused on trying to understand the scale of the issue and then how to respond.

We are fortunate at Plastribution to have an experienced and knowledgeable management team, which can operate very effectively in a range of different situations. So, from the outset, our collective and immediate priority was to consider the needs of the business and its personnel and, in terms of preparation, try and come up with the right solution in the circumstances for us and our business.

Where we had any concerns for personnel with regard to anybody who was vulnerable from a health position, or anybody who lived in a household where members were potentially vulnerable, we got people to go home with the appropriate equipment to enable them to do their jobs.

Investment in technology was a bonus

Working remotely was something that, historically, we were used to - certainly from a regional perspective. We had invested in business software systems at Plastribution, such as Oracle NetSuite, so when it came to full lockdown in March, getting people settled into a new work regime was much smoother than we anticipated. Communicating with customers wasn’t as problematic as we thought it might have been as we were able to instigate approaches that suited them.

Commercially, as we moved into lockdown, it was a case of doing the ‘checks and balances’, such as - can we continue to operate normally? Can we receive goods into the warehouses? Can we dispatch those goods to customers? Can we do all the paperwork that goes with that? Can we manage payments effectively, both to our suppliers, and receive funds from our customers? And ultimately, can we afford to pay ourselves at the end of the period?

Key to this initial phase was not to panic and to make sure that we could maintain levels of service to meet the needs of our customers and suppliers. It was important to continue to be the trusted partner of all our stakeholders and be seen to be managing the situation proactively, but also with consideration.

Implications of lockdown

Once in full lockdown, we looked very carefully at the issues of staff welfare. We had already completed some preparatory work looking at mental health support in the workplace, and training mental health first aiders. We also put our management team through mental health awareness training, which helped enormously in keeping watch on this hugely important issue.

As lockdown became a reality, we took advantage of the government furlough scheme, which we saw as being useful to the business in a number of ways. The scheme allowed us to match resources to the requirements of the business.

Volumes were down by around 30-40% during May, so furlough allowed us to staff the operation to deal with demand. Furlough also enabled us to take the opportunity to conduct personal development. Prior to the pandemic we had signed up to a training portal, which gave us access to a wide range of modules suitable for the business. The result being that while on furlough, we were able to work on staff personal development as well as training on business systems and processes. We were also embedding Microsoft Teams at the time, which enabled us to drive a number of projects and processes through the business seamlessly.

Communication is key

We were communicating far more with our teams across the whole organisation than we ever had before. Currently we have twice weekly briefings, which is a tremendous uplift from our previous meetings schedule, where company-wide meetings happened every two to three months. The feedback from staff on this new system has been really positive and we are looking to maintain this meeting frequency going forward.