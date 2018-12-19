Registration is open for the VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2019

Registration for the VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2019, taking place in Prague is now open.

The Forum will explore the upcoming opportunities the PVC industry will be seizing to further contribute to achieving a sustainable society.

The two-day event will centre around speeches, debates, panel discussions, and various industry and market experts will explore the right market balance for the use of virgin and recycled PVC and key drivers of innovation relating to sustainability in the plastics industry.

Through a focus on each sustainability pillar, the VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2019 will tackle pressing questions, such as, what is the right market balance for the use of virgin and recycled PVC and how are innovations changing the PVC industry.