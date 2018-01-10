Registrations open to kick off countdown to K 2019

Exhibitors for K 2019 can now register for the largest trade fair in the plastics industry, held at Messe Düsseldorf in Germany.

The range of exhibits at K 2019 spans the categories of machinery and equipment, raw materials and auxiliaries, semi-finished products, technical parts and reinforced plastics. Forms are available via k-online.com. The deadline for registration is 31 May 2018.

Werner Matthias Dornscheidt, President and CEO of Messe Düsseldorf, said: “This is where the entire spectrum of products and services is presented, from the latest state of the art to groundbreaking innovations to visionary developments. And at K 2019, exhibitors will again be showing an impressive selection of their latest innovations and further developments that bring huge benefits to users in their daily business. K has in fact become the most important information platform for designers, developers and manufacturing engineers from the most diverse industries, because they can be sure of always learning about new ways of using plastics and rubber at this event.”

× Expand K 2016 Crowds attending K 2016. (Image: Messe Dusseldorf)

Companies that already exhibited in 2016 can log in with their existing access details. All they need to do is to update the registration form if any data have changed. First-time exhibitors have a step-by-step guide for registration.

K 2016 was characterised by the exceptionally good global business climate in plastics and rubber and the industry’s positive future prospects. A total of 232,000 trade visitors from 161 countries received a warm welcome over the eight days of this Düsseldorf event. Their lively interest in the innovations shown and their ready willingness to invest generated an excellent mood among the more than 3,200 exhibiting companies. The companies reported gaining large numbers of new leads, many of which had even resulted in business deals being made directly at the trade fair.

K 2019 takes place from 16 to 23 October.