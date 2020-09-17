REHAU has joined “50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders”, an initiative by media production agency TBD Media Group in conjunction with the United Nations.

The company believes with finite natural resources available on earth, it is imperative that companies use them responsibly and sustainably.

The aim of the “50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders” campaign is to draw attention to this issue and provide companies with a platform on which to showcase their commitment before an international audience.

“As a family business, REHAU adopts a long-term approach to its responsibility towards future generations,” explains William Christensen, CEO of the REHAU Group.

REHAU named one of “50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders” worldwide

“To be one of the ‘50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders’ is a real incentive for our 20,000 employees to continue striving for greater sustainability and climate protection. In a nutshell, we want to lead the way when it comes to circular economies.”

By 2025, REHAU plans to increase its recycling rate across the group to well over 15 per cent while reducing CO2 emissions by at least 30 per cent.

“We believe in sustainability as a philosophy that is reflected in three core values: trust, reliability and innovation. We want to develop forward-looking technologies to improve lives,” adds, Veit Wagner, member of the Supervisory Board of the REHAU Group.

By signing the UN Global Compact in May 2020, the REHAU Group has also demonstrated its commitment to responsible corporate governance and sustainability.