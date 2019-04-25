Rehau plant in Anglesey to close by December

Rehau has confirmed its plant in Anglesey is to close by December following a 70 per cent decline in demand for its products.

The closure was confirmed by the company’s chief executive, Martin Hitchin.

× Expand Photo via Daily Post

In January, Rehau said that over 100 staff could be made redundant if the plant closed.

The main manufacturing focus of the plant was PVC Edgeband, used on desks and furniture.

A spokesperson from Rehau said: “Careful consideration at board level of the proposed alternatives put forward by employees concluded that, regrettably, they would not be sufficient to secure the long-term future of the facility.”“Our attentions now turn to supporting our staff through this challenging period.”

Via BBC