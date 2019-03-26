Remodelled used & surplus stocks marketplace launched by PlastikCity

PlastikCity has announced the launch of their newly designed Used & Surplus Stocks platform, following five months of development.

The company says its website focusses on improving efficiency, modernising the way the plastics industry operates.

In light of this, efficiency was the main focal point for the PlastikCity team when they started the design and development of this new area.

The work was carried out on a staging site over several months, before being made live on the PlastikCity site in March 2019.

PlastikCity’s Used & Surplus Stocks section allows users in the plastics industry to buy and sell their used or surplus machinery, equipment, and material.

The marketplace also enables users to list the equipment or material that they are looking to source, plus get a valuation for their used injection moulding machine.

This area is mainly targeted towards customers in the UK and Ireland, although the section revamp has opened this facility up to Europe.

× Expand PlastikCity

The new design features a seller login area and dashboard, where users can manage and edit their live listings.

Other new features include, new filter options, easier navigation and the option to promote items as ‘Featured Equipment’ for additional exposure.

Carl Futcher, Managing Director of PlastikCity, said: “At PlastikCity we’re always assessing how we can improve our offering to the market. Earlier this year we overhauled the PlastikCity Partner profiles. We updated the design to give the profiles a fresh and modern look, and we implemented a new login system, giving our partners the freedom to manage and edit their own profiles. As such, rolling out a similar set-up with Used & Surplus Stocks seemed like the next logical step.

This new area will also be rolled out on PlastikCity’s North American platform over the coming weeks.