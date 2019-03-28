Renault Sport Racing and DuPont announce strategic partnership

Renault Sport Racing and DuPont have announced a multiyear strategic partnership to deliver new technology, beginning with hybrid and electric powertrain innovative solutions to help advance Formula 1 and other racing programmes.

Through a shared vision to address unique challenges in the rapidly changing mainstream automotive industry, Renault Sport Racing and DuPont will also explore opportunities to co-innovate and accelerate development of new technology for future consumer and road car applications.

Marc Doyle, Chief Operating Officer for the DowDuPont Speciality Product Division, said: “We are excited to team up with the Renault Formula 1 Team to help deliver disruptive innovative in automotive technology.”

“Formula 1 is known for being the most technologically advanced sport in the world and has embraced hybrid electric powertrains in recent years. If the DuPont and Renault Formula 1 Team co-developed technologies can make a performance difference under the speed, stress and heat of an F1 car racing around a track at 230 mph, then we are confident we can accelerate those solutions to benefit road car applications.”

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director of Renault Sport Racing, said: “DuPont has a long-standing legacy for inventing and developing innovative products that improve performance in motorsport and consumer vehicles, while also maker them safer, more efficient and sustainable.”

“Our multiyear technical development partnership will enable ongoing collaboration to advance hybrid technology and chassis solutions, which we believe will ultimately result in improved efficiencies and on-track competitiveness.”