Renishaw Director elected fellow of Royal Academy of Engineering

Renishaw’s Engineering Director, Geoff McFarland, has won a fellowship at the Royal Academy of Engineering, along with 50 leaders in engineering and industrial innovation.

Professor McFarland is a specialist in dimensional metrology and its applications in manufacturing and medicine. He is named as an inventor on more than 50 patents and has led the development of multiple innovative measurement products for the aerospace and automotive sectors while at Renishaw. He studied computer-aided mechanical engineering at Heriot-Watt University, before working for several years as a research associate in the medical device and electronic manufacturing sectors. He joined Renishaw’s Edinburgh research facility in 1994, then moved to the company’s headquarters to become Director and General Manager of the co-ordinate measuring machine product line in 1999.

In July 2002, McFarland was appointed to Renishaw’s Board of Directors, where he is responsible for group engineering, group intellectual property and the additive manufacturing products line. McFarland has maintained a strong involvement with academia and is actively linked with multiple universities and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council. He is a visiting professor at the University of Bath and an honorary professor at Heriot-Watt University. McFarland said: “It is an honour to be elected as a fellow alongside some of the finest minds in the industry. To solve the challenges that will face the economy, environment and medical sector, multidisciplinary engineering teams must come together to develop innovative products and manufacturing solutions, a process I have been fortunate to be a part of during my time at Renishaw.”