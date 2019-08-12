Renishaw supports Girls into Technology event

Renishaw, ran two workshops at a Girls into Technology event held at SGS Berkeley Green UTC, a university technical college in Gloucestershire, UK.

The event showcased the technology industry to girls aged 12 to 14 and was hosted collaboratively by several employer partners, outlining the large variety of careers available in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Alongside Renishaw, the event was supported by Atkins, Airbus, Cybersecurity Associates, Deloitte and GE Aviation.

Renishaw’s workshops began with a presentation which introduced the company and included a video where some of its female employees spoke about their career experiences.

Some of the company’s STEM ambassadors also ran a mini science show which incorporated several exhibits around magnetics and then finished off the workshop by conducting a hands-on engineering activity.

One of Renishaw’s female engineers, Rosie Broxton, also gave a talk on her own journey into engineering:

“Young people often feel under pressure to know exactly what they want to do when they are older. During my talk, I shared my engineering journey with the girls because it is reassuring for them to hear from someone they can relate to,” said explained Broxton, a Development Engineer at Renishaw.

“It is important that young people have role models to look up to when choosing a career,” added Broxton. “I was lucky to have had encouragement from STEM teachers and contact with employers as part of the Engineering Education Scheme. By sharing my journey, I was able to act as a role model and inspire the girls, just as I was inspired when I was younger.”