Renmar Plastics Machinery and Bunting Magnetics announce collaboration

Renmar Plastics Machinery and Bunting Magnetics have announced they have established a close working collaboration.

Bunting has supplied metal separation equipment to Renmar for several years, and the Bunting equipment is used to detect and remove damaging tramp metal from plastic feed, protecting injection moulder machines and product quality.

× Expand Paul Fears

Metal separators has featured in several recent projects for Renmar, including a Permanent Overband Magnet, a Free-Fall Metal Detector, and a meTRON 05 Underbelt Metal Detector.

Tom Higginbottom, Sales Engineer for Bunting, said: “Our objective is to provide all our customers with the best service possible. Developing a close relationship with Kevin Horne and the team at Renmar enables us to do just that.”