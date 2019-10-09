Renmar provides sales and support for SB Plastics Machinery

Following an official agreement finalised in May, Renmar Plastics Machinery has been appointed the exclusive UK and Ireland distributor for the entire SB Plastics Machinery product portfolio.

This includes a comprehensive range of material drying equipment, as well as light and heavy-duty hopper loaders and precision masterbatch dosing units.

Kevin Horne, Managing Director of Renmar, said: “We will be working closely with the same team of engineers that have supported the SB product range for many years.”

“Coupled with our own expertise in the specification of larger material handling solutions, the transition of sales and service functions will be both straightforward and beneficial to end-users.”

“In the longer term, our objective is to gain further penetration into the UK market, not only in relation to established SB product lines but also in specialist areas such as PET and rPET pre-treatment.”