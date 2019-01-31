Renmar sign agreement to represent TopStar robots in the UK

Renmar Plastics Machinery has signed an agreement with TopStar Robotics to represent its sprue pickers, cartesian three-axis and industrial multi axis robots in the UK.

The arrangement means that Renmar will be the official UK distributor for the TopStar product range but will work closely with AJ Robotics in order to provide a full installation, spares and service package to its customers.

Items such as conveyors, guarding and end of arm tooling can be offered within an automation package, whilst ensuring the CE compliance is maintained.

Kevin Horne, Founder of Renmar Plastics Machinery, said: “To remain competitive, companies will need to make sure they achieve similar levels of automation to their European counterparts. Whilst new injection moulding machines are often bought complete with a three-axis cartesian robot, many existing machines still rely on the use of operators.”

“Other major ancillary suppliers have dabbled with lower cost automation products but have lacked the expertise to correctly specify and install the equipment. AJ Robotics have years of experience in installing highly complex six-axis and special purpose machinery solutions, so will be able to ensure an automation cell id correctly specified and commissioned.”