Renolit reduces plastic waste by 1,200 tonnes in partnership with Total Recycling Services

After collaborating with Total Recycling Services, Renolit Cramlington is celebrating successfully reducing its waste to landfill by 1,200 tonnes annually.

The companies have been working together since 2013 and Renolit says since the collaboration it has also more than doubled its recycling rebates and seen an increase in savings on recycling costs.

× Expand Total Recycling Services Renolit's Caroline Brown with Total Recycling Services' Sue Woodward.

As a manufacturer of films for interior decorations Renolit produces plastics wastes such as PVC, Polymers, Acrylic Film and plastic packaging.

"Where Renolit can't reuse a material, we trust in Total Recycling Services to handle it. By working with Total, we can now proudly say we are a Zero to Landfill company,” said Caroline Brown, Safety Environmental Coordinator at Renolit.

"Although the saving is very welcome, the biggest advantage for us was the different philosophy about waste, which got us thinking differently.

She added: "This has turned out to be good preparation for the roll-out of the Group's "Renolit Goes Circular" waste reduction initiative, something with which Total are supporting us in Cramlington."